Qnext Lands Strategic Investment And Partnership With Service Credit Union With Ascent Capital Leading Rolling Financing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Investment and partnership accelerate FileFlex Enterprise adoption and Qnext's expansion of Zero Trust Data Access across regulated markets.

- Alexander Laham, Service Credit UnionSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qnext Corp., the developer of the FileFlexEnterprise Zero Trust Data Access platform, today announced a defining milestone in its trajectory: a landmark strategic partnership with the Service Credit Union and an investment from Service Ventures, the venture arm of Service Credit Union, complementing the lead investment from Ascent Capital Partners. Together, these commitments mark an inflection point in how the enterprise secures the one layer every other defense has left exposed: the data itself.Ascent Capital, with offices in Arizona and Texas, has funded over US $2 million to date and is leading Qnext's US $8 million rolling raise with an additional US $2 million commitment. Additional institutional investors are actively in diligence on the balance of the round. The conviction behind that capital is specific: Qnext does the one thing the rest of the Zero Trust market has not solved, which is securing unstructured data at the source, at scale, inside the most heavily regulated environments in the world.“For a decade, the enterprise has fortified its perimeter, its identities, and its networks, while the data itself has too often been left exposed behind all of it. We believe that is the gap that matters, and we believe Qnext is built to close it: Zero Trust enforced cryptographically at the file itself, wherever that file lives,” said Jonathan Loeffler, Managing Partner of Ascent Capital Partners.“Our diligence focused on two things: architecture we judged to be technically sound and a market we believe is moving decisively toward data-layer security. In our view, FileFlex addresses both. With GuardianAI, we believe Qnext is well positioned to govern how autonomous systems interact with enterprise data as that need takes shape. We are proud to lead this round and to support the team as they continue to execute.”A Strategic PivotService Credit Union is now preparing to broaden the platform's reach and functionality, to further enhance data security for both employees and members across its global network. This initiative positions FileFlex Enterprise as a rare cybersecurity solution operating at consumer-scale within a heavily regulated environment. Service Credit Union has also joined as a strategic investor and platform partner, collaborating on product direction and supporting Qnext's expansion across a network of over 3,000 credit unions in the United States.“FileFlex provides a unique capability that we don't typically see in data security solutions: it strengthens protection of sensitive information while making it easier for teams to share and collaborate, both internally and with external recipients,” said Alexander Laham, AVP of Enterprise Risk and Security at Service Credit Union.“Our investment reflects both confidence in the technology and our commitment to helping bring this capability to the broader credit union ecosystem.”“This partnership represents a major inflection point,” said Anthony DeCristofaro, CEO of Qnext.“Service Credit Union is helping us validate and scale a new category: Zero Trust for unstructured data. Together, we are creating a pathway to establish FileFlex Enterprise as a standard across financial institutions.”Recent inbound interest from venture capital and PE firms underscores what the market is beginning to recognize: the combination of data-layer Zero Trust architecture and scalable channel access into financial services is rare, defensible, and difficult to replicate.About QnextQnext Corp. is a global software company pioneering Zero Trust Data Access (ZTDA), filling the critical gap left by traditional Zero Trust frameworks that stop short of the data layer. Its patented FileFlex Enterprise technology extends Zero Trust principles directly to unstructured data, enabling organizations to secure and govern access to files wherever they reside: on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid storage environments.With FileFlex GuardianAITM, Qnext extends its proven control plane into the AI era, delivering administrator-defined, cryptographically enforced governance for agentic systems and providing boards, CISOs, and regulators with a clear, explainable, and mathematically grounded security model.Investor RelationsAscent Capital Partners...

ANTHONY DECRISTOFARO

Qnext Corp.

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Qnext Lands Strategic Investment and Partnership with Service Credit Union with Ascent Capital Leading Rolling Financing News Provided By Qnext Corp. September 24, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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