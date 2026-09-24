Instantsite Launches AI Website Builder From A Single Business Description

Instantsite turns a business description into an editable multi-page website.

Website Generated by Instantsite

Instantsite lets users edit generated website content inside a visual editor before publishing.

The platform plans, writes and assembles a complete multi-page website from a business description, then hands it over for editing and publishing.

- Emmanouil Vasigia, Founder of Instantsite FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Instantsite has launched an AI website builder designed to turn a single description of a business into a complete, editable multi-page website.Instead of asking users to begin with a template, sitemap or finished website copy, Instantsite starts with information the business owner already knows: what the business does, who it serves, where it operates and what visitors should be encouraged to do.The platform converts that description into a structured business brief before planning the website. It then determines the pages, navigation, section order and primary calls to action before generating the written content and visual direction. The completed website opens in a visual editor where users can revise text, replace images, change pages and sections, adjust branding and review the site before publishing.The approach is intended to reduce the amount of planning required before a business can begin building a website. Users do not need to provide a sitemap, select a theme first or prepare finished copy in advance.“A business owner already knows the most important information needed to create a useful website: what they do, who they serve and what they want customers to do next. We wanted the website-building process to start there instead of asking people to make design and technical decisions before they have seen anything,” said Emmanouil Vasigia, Founder of Instantsite.Instantsite's generation process separates website planning from content creation. A business description is first interpreted into structured information such as industry, services, audience, location, goals and tone. The system then plans the site before writing individual sections. Generated results are checked before being handed over to the user for editing.A generated Instantsite website can include pages, navigation, section content, calls to action, imagery, a visual direction and search metadata. Users can continue editing the generated result rather than treating the initial AI output as a finished, fixed website.The platform also supports multilingual website generation. Users can write their initial business description in the language they want the website to use, and Instantsite detects that language and generates the website content accordingly.Instantsite is aimed at businesses and professionals that want to establish or update an online presence without beginning with code or a blank design canvas. Examples include local service businesses, consultants, restaurants, law firms, contractors and other small businesses.The Free plan allows users to generate one website, edit it through the visual editor and publish it on an Instantsite subdomain without providing a payment card to start. Paid plans add capabilities including custom domains, expanded branding controls and additional websites. The Premium plan also includes website traffic analytics, stock image search, editable search metadata and removal of the Instantsite footer credit.Instantsite is available now at .About InstantsiteInstantsite is an AI website creation platform that generates, edits and publishes websites from a description of a business. The platform plans website structure, writes the initial content and produces an editable multi-page website that users can customize before publishing. More information is available at .

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Instantsite

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Instantsite Launches AI Website Builder From a Single Business Description News Provided By Instantsite September 24, 2026, 19:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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