Oregon Father Files Civil Lawsuit For Abduction And Concealment Of Son

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Complaint seeks $5,007,550 from former Apple and Amazon director Ralph Zazula For Abducting and Concealing Plaintiff's Child

- Eric Kevin JurgensPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Kevin Jurgens has filed a civil complaint in Multnomah County Circuit Court against Ralph Zazula, alleging that Zazula enabled and funded the abduction and prolonged concealment of Jurgens' minor son.Zazula is a former director at Apple and Amazon. The complaint alleges that Zazula enabled the child's mother, Danielle Marie Atwood, to abduct the child and keep the child concealed from Jurgens for fourteen months by proving financing and actively participating in the abduction and concealment.According to the complaint, the Multnomah County Circuit Court awarded Jurgens sole legal custody in July 2025 and all parenting time in October 2025. The pleading states that a writ of assistance and a protective custody order were issued, that the child was reported missing, and that a Multnomah County grand jury later indicted Atwood on three counts of second-degree custodial interference.The complaint further alleges that investigators located Zazula, Atwood, and the child in San Bernardino County, California, and that authorities recovered the child on or about August 20, 2026. It alleges that Zazula was driving the vehicle containing Atwood and the child when authorities located them. Atwood was arrested, according to the complaint, and the child was released to Jurgens.Jurgens asserts claims for intentional interference with a custodial relationship, aiding and abetting intentional interference, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and, in the alternative, violation of California Civil Code Section 49. He seeks $7,550 in economic damages, $5 million in noneconomic damages, attorney fees, costs, and other relief. The complaint also gives notice that Jurgens intends to seek permission to add a claim for punitive damages.“For fourteen months, I did not know where my son was, whether he was safe, or whether I would ever see him again. It was a parent's worst nightmare,” Jurgens said.“This lawsuit seeks accountability for the man who enabled and funded these horrific actions.”The case is Eric Kevin Jurgens v. Ralph Zazula, Multnomah County Circuit Court, Case No. 26CV50895. The allegations in the complaint have not been adjudicated. Zazula will have an opportunity to respond, and no finding of civil liability has been made.Media ContactAnthony McNamerMcNamer and Company, P.C....

Anthony McNamer

McNamer & Company

+1 503-806-2818

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Oregon Father Files Civil Lawsuit For Abduction and Concealment of Son News Provided By McNamer & Company PC September 24, 2026, 19:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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