Blockchain Developer Salaries Reach $120K In Western Europe, Qubit Labs Data Reveals

Blockchain Talent Report

- Iva Kozlovska, CEO of Qubit Labs, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qubit Labs, an experienced IT staff augmentation company with a global reach of 19+ countries, today announced the release of its new Blockchain Talent Report: Skills, Ecosystems, & Salary Benchmarks. This report offers a global blockchain ecosystem overview, regional insights spanning ten countries, and salary benchmarks for Solidity, Rust, and C++ developers. With this data, blockchain companies, tech leaders, HR professionals, and startup founders can assess talent availability, choose the best hiring destination, and build budgets with confidence.Blockchain talent demand continues to outpace supply worldwide, creating a significant skills gap as employers compete for a limited pool of qualified professionals. To help tech leaders better understand the blockchain talent map and identify countries with high concentrations of blockchain developers and technical expertise, Qubit Labs compiled a report spanning ten talent markets and the core three roles, with salary benchmarks by level.Key FindingsThe new Blockchain Report 2026 provides an overview of the global blockchain ecosystem, talent market, and technical expertise across ten countries in Western and Eastern Europe. It also includes compensation benchmarks for junior, mid-level, and senior Solidity, Rust, and C++ software engineers.. Eastern Europe is home to over 6,500 blockchain engineers skilled in smart contract development, DeFi/Web3 integration, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, DeFi engineering, GameFi, security auditing, enterprise blockchain, and NFTs. Poland, Romania, and Ukraine have the largest talent networks and established ecosystems.. Western Europe's talent pool includes over 13,000 blockchain engineers with hands-on experience in DeFi, enterprise blockchain, digital asset infrastructure, tokenization platforms, Web3 infrastructure, Layer 2 scaling solutions, Enterprise DLT, and NFT marketplaces. Germany and the United Kingdom are prominent regional leaders.Compensation varies depending on where companies decide to hire blockchain developers. Across the three benchmarked roles, annual salaries span from $8,400 to $120,000, shaped by seniority level, role complexity, and regional talent market.. Ukraine is the most cost-efficient hiring location. Junior-level salaries start at $8,400 annually, whereas the salary range for highly experienced professionals is from $45,000 to $78,000.. Poland, a regional top hub, offers $16,800-$19,000 to entry-level specialists and $61,200-$78,000 to senior-level talent.. Estonia, a country with strong blockchain expertise, offers blockchain developer salaries ranging from $22,800 to $102,000, depending on experience.. In Western Europe, blockchain engineers earn from $54,000 to $120,000.What This Report Covers. Analysis of the ten talent markets with the largest blockchain talent pools.. Insights into regional blockchain ecosystems and their tech specializations.. Annual salary trends for junior, mid-level, and senior-level professionals in Western and Eastern Europe.. Accurate compensation figures for Rust, Solidity, and C++ specialists across ten countries.Who Should Read This Report. Blockchain companies evaluating where blockchain talent is and what it actually costs to hire.. CTOs scoping out blockchain specialists to staff technically demanding projects.. HR teams mapping out locations to hire blockchain engineers and benchmarking pay ranges.. Startup founders weighing offshore and nearshore hiring options for building blockchain teams.Download the complete report for market analysis and detailed pay analytics.About Qubit LabsQubit Labs is a leading IT staff augmentation company that offers a full-stack solution with comprehensive HR, administrative, and payroll support. The company is a trusted partner for building dedicated development teams, hiring remote developers, establishing offshore and nearshore R&D centers, and providing AI staff augmentation and integration solutions. Qubit Labs is renowned for its customizable services, high-quality candidates with strong technical expertise, and transparent pricing.

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Blockchain Developer Salaries Reach $120K in Western Europe, Qubit Labs Data Reveals News Provided By Qubit Labs September 24, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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