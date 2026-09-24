United Petroleum Transports, A Blue Horizon Partners Company, Hires President Of Dry Bulk Division

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United Petroleum Transports (UPT) and Florida Rock and Tank Lines (FRTL) announce that Rick Hoyle has joined the company as President of the Dry Bulk Division.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United Petroleum Transports (UPT) and Florida Rock and Tank Lines (FRTL), leading providers of fuel, chemical, and bulk transportation services, announce that Rick Hoyle has joined the company as President of their Dry Bulk Division. This hire supports the company's growth strategy by expanding its dry bulk capabilities and further diversifying the end markets they serve.“Throughout our history, we've understood that continued success requires us to evolve alongside the industry,” said Matt Herndon, President and CEO.“After the successful launch of UPT's dry bulk operations, along with the historic dry bulk operations at Florida Rock and Tank Lines, we saw an opportunity to expand the business. Rick brings the industry relationships and experience needed to help lead that growth.”David Price, Executive Vice Chaiman, said,“Expanding our commitment to dry bulk diversifies our revenue streams and gives us access to new end markets. As we continue our rapid growth strategy, this division broadens our customer base and creates a more balanced platform for long-term growth.”Rick Hoyle has extensive experience in the dry bulk industry. He founded Diamond Bulk Transportation in 1995 with only a few trucks and grew it into a fleet with more than 600 trucks hauling cement, fly ash, clay, and other industrial materials. After selling the company in 2009, he helped other companies expand their dry bulk operations before founding Xcel Bulk Logistics in 2021, which was later sold to a larger entity.“I'm excited to join United Petroleum Transports and Florida Rock and Tank Lines,” Hoyle said.“Success will require organic growth in current markets and strategic acquisitions to expand our reach. The platform the Price family has created provides a strong foundation for building out the dry bulk division.”The expansion of the Dry Bulk Division is part of a broader initiative to position UPT and FRTL for continued success in an increasingly competitive transportation landscape. By leveraging its existing infrastructure, industry expertise, and nationwide transportation network, the company is creating new opportunities while maintaining the high standards that have defined its operations for six decades.About United Petroleum Transports (A Blue Horizon Partners company)Founded in 1966, United Petroleum Transports, a subsidiary of Blue Horizon Partners, is the largest carrier of motor fuels, aviation fuels, and chemicals in the Southwest, with Terminals in Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, UPT is a leader in the tank truck industry, with a professional driver base of over 700 drivers who safely and dependably serve UPT customers across the United States and Canada.About Florida Rock and Tank Lines (A Blue Horizon Partners company)Florida Rock and Tank Lines, a subsidiary of Blue Horizon Partners, transports petroleum, chemicals, other liquids and bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products. Florida Rock currently operates 20 terminals and numerous truck domicile locations throughout the Southeast. With one of the most modern tank fleets available in the industry, Florida Rock has a professional driver base of over 400 drivers who safely and dependably serve FRTL customers across the United States.ContactMatt HerndonPresident & CEOUnited Petroleum Transports

Tyler Lenz

United Petroleum Transports

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United Petroleum Transports, a Blue Horizon Partners Company, Hires President of Dry Bulk Division News Provided By United Petroleum Transports September 24, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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