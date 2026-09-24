Himachal Pradesh To See Fresh Rainfall From Sep 26, Heavy Rains Likely

Fresh Rainfall Spell Forecast

The north Indian hill town Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a fresh spell of rainfall from September 26 to 29 as a weather system approaches northwest India, with heavy rain expected in parts of the state, particularly on September 27 and 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

The head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Shobhit Katiyar, said on Thursday that the southwest monsoon has remained weak over Himachal Pradesh for the past seven to eight days, with mostly sunny weather prevailing across the state. He said the monsoon is expected to remain weak for the next two days before rainfall activity increases from the evening of September 26. "Monsoon activity has remained quite weak over Himachal Pradesh for the last seven to eight days, and mostly sunny conditions have prevailed in most places. The monsoon is likely to remain weak for the next two days. However, due to a weather system approaching northwest India, rainfall activity will increase in Himachal Pradesh from September 26 and continue until September 29," Katiyar told ANI in Shimla.

District-wise Rainfall Outlook and Alerts

He said most districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with the maximum activity expected on September 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall is also possible in some districts of eastern Himachal Pradesh. According to Katiyar, Sirmaur is likely to receive heavy rainfall from September 26 to 28, while Solan and Shimla may witness heavy rainfall on September 27 and 28. Mandi is also likely to receive heavy rainfall on September 27. "Most of the rainfall activity is expected on September 27. Sirmaur, Solan and Mandi are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while moderate rainfall is expected in Kinnaur and several other districts," he said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Sirmaur for September 27, while an alert has been issued for September 26. Yellow alerts have been issued for Solan and Shimla for September 27 and 28, Kinnaur for September 27 and 28, and Mandi for September 27. Katiyar said the warnings and advisories had already been communicated to the state government and other concerned stakeholders. "All the alerts issued by the IMD have already been shared with the state government and other concerned stakeholders so that necessary precautionary measures can be taken," he said.

Weather System Analysis and Impact

He said the approaching system had developed over the Bay of Bengal and had subsequently moved over the Indian landmass. It is gradually moving towards northwest India and is expected to weaken as it advances. The weather system is likely to affect several states in northwest India between September 26 and 29, including Himachal Pradesh.

Effect on Rainfall Deficit and Temperatures

Katiyar said the state had so far received 628 mm of rainfall against the normal 723 mm, leaving the seasonal rainfall deficit at 13 per cent. "Normally, Himachal Pradesh should have received around 723 mm of rainfall by now, but the state has received about 628 mm, which is 13 per cent below normal. The upcoming rainfall spell is expected to improve the rainfall deficit to some extent," he said.

He added that temperatures have remained two to three degrees Celsius above normal at several places due to prolonged sunny conditions. Temperatures in some areas have been ranging between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius and are expected to remain elevated for the next two days. "After September 26, temperatures are likely to fall by around three to five degrees Celsius across the state as cloud cover and rainfall increase," Katiyar said.

Potential Hazards and Advisory

The IMD has also cautioned of possible impacts from the three-day wet spell, including slippery roads, increased water flow in water bodies and the possibility of landslides and mudslides, particularly in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla and Mandi, as well as some areas of Kinnaur.

Continuous rainfall could also affect horticulture and agriculture activities, the weather department said, urging people and authorities to remain cautious during the period.

Katiyar said rainfall activity would weaken after September 29, with sunny conditions likely to return in parts of the state from September 30. (ANI)

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