Brookaire Releases Video Walkthrough Showing HVAC Contractors How To Quote Commercial Air Filters In A Few Clicks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new video demonstrates the full customer portal quoting workflow from login to branded PDF output.

FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Requesting a quote for commercial air filters has historically meant a phone call or an email chain, followed by a wait. Brookaire, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey air filter manufacturer and distributor, has published a new video walkthrough showing how its customer portal replaces the process with a quoting workflow that contractors and facility managers complete in a few clicks.







How to Quote Commercial Air Filters in a Few Clicks

The video, filmed as a screen-recorded product demonstration, follows the complete quoting sequence a returning customer uses on brookaire.com: logging in, navigating to Account Overview, opening a saved job list, selecting filters, requesting a quote, confirming quantities and delivery details, and downloading a branded PDF ready for a purchase order requisition.

"Contractors managing multiple job sites do not have time to re-explain their filter specifications every time they need a quote," said Lynne Laake, Marketing Director at Brookaire. "The portal was built to remove that friction. This video shows exactly how few steps stand between opening a job list and having a quote in hand."

WHAT THE VIDEO SHOWS

The walkthrough is organized into three phases that mirror how contractors actually use the portal.

Building the quote. The video opens with a returning customer logging in at brookaire.com and navigating to My Account, then Account Overview. From there, the customer opens Job Lists, a saved inventory of filter specifications tied to a specific job site or account. Selecting a job list from the dropdown surfaces the exact filters that site requires, eliminating the need to look up dimensions or MERV ratings from memory or a separate record. The customer checks the needed filters and adds them to a quote with a single click.

Submitting the request. The video then shows the request form, where the customer reviews and confirms quantities, selects a delivery address from saved site locations, and chooses a delivery method with optional timing notes before submitting. This step reflects Brookaire's job-site delivery model, in which filters are shipped to the address where the work is happening rather than a supply house.

Receiving the output. Once the quote is generated, the customer opens it directly from the portal and downloads it as a branded PDF with one click. The finished document is formatted and ready to attach to a purchase order requisition, closing the loop between requesting pricing and completing an internal approval process.

A PORTAL BUILT FOR SUPPLY CHAIN, NOT JUST ORDERING

Brookaire's customer portal is designed specifically to manage the supply side of commercial HVAC work: ordering, quoting, tracking, and multi-site account management. It is distinct from the business operations software many contractors already use for scheduling and dispatch. The portal gives users visibility and control over active orders through job-tagged shipments, accurate filter lists saved by job site, and real-time confirmations at each stage of the process.

"Visibility that gives control" is how Brookaire describes the portal's core function. Every order placed through the quoting workflow shown in the video carries through to job tagging at the warehouse and real-time tracking during delivery, so a contractor who requests a quote on Monday can follow that order through fulfillment without a follow-up call.

WHERE TO WATCH

The full video walkthrough is available on Brookaire's YouTube channel. Contractors and facility managers new to the portal are encouraged to watch the demonstration before placing a first order.

Watch the full video:

Watch the Short:

For written guidance on what to look for in an air filter supply chain portal, Brookaire also publishes a companion guide covering saved filter lists, real-time tracking, multi-account management, and job tagging in detail.

Read the guide:

Tour the portal before your first order:

ABOUT BROOKAIRE

Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC air filters headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Founded in 1974, the company operates distribution centers in Fair Lawn NJ, York PA, Lakeville MN, and Avon MA. Brookaire manufactures standard and custom pleated filters, HEPA filters, carbon pleated filters, bag and pocket filters, and the DeltaPleat premium filter line, all from 100 percent US-sourced materials. Services include scheduled job-site delivery, job tagging, real-time tracking, a customer portal for multi-site account management, 48-hour custom filter production, and filter disposal pickup.

Brookaire serves HVAC contractors and facility managers across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Portal demo:

Portal guide:

Resource library:

Follow Brookaire:

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YouTube: @brookairecompany

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Marketing Director, Brookaire Corporation

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(973) 473-7527

brookaire.com