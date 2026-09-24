Inspiresemi Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting And Notice Of Hearing Of Final Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (“ InspireSemi” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 24, 2026 (the“ Meeting”) all resolutions were duly passed, including the special resolution (the“ Arrangement Resolution”) to approve the plan of arrangement (the“ Arrangement”) pursuant to which the Company proposes to (i) continue the Company out of British Columbia, Canada, to the State of Delaware, United States, (ii) amend the Articles of the Company; and (iii) convert all proportionate voting shares of the Company into subordinate voting shares of the Company at a ratio of 100 subordinate voting shares for each proportionate voting share. Plan of Arrangement Approval The Arrangement Resolution was passed with approval by 99.59% of votes cast by InspireSemi shareholders at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The Arrangement remains subject to final regulatory and court approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to completion of the Arrangement. Other Meeting Results In addition, at the Meeting, InspireSemi Shareholders:

(i) fixed the number of directors of the Company at seven (7) and approved the election of Alexander Gray, James J. Hickman, Mitchell Jacobson, Jeff R. Schneider, Muneeb Yusuf and Jeff Brown as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) approved the appointment of the Company's auditor, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company and the fixing of the auditor's remuneration; and (iii) approved the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan (the“ Updated Equity Incentive Plan”).

A summary of all of the items approved at the Meeting (including details of the Updated Equity Incentive Plan) are described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 27, 2026, which can be found as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

Notice of Hearing of Final Order

The Company plans to apply for a Final Order for approval of the Arrangement on September 29, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. (Vancouver time) before the Supreme Court of British Columbia at the courthouse at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia .

Any securityholder of the Company desiring to support or oppose the Final Order in respect of the Arrangement may be heard at the hearing by filing a form of Response to Petition at the Vancouver Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the“ Registry”) as soon as reasonably practicable and, in any event, no later than two days before the hearing of the application for a Final Order and delivering a copy of the Response to Petition to the Company. For additional details on filing a Response to Petition, see the Notice of Hearing of Petition for Final Order filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird I 'supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip' is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, cybersecurity, defense systems, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi's solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, versatility, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

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Company Contact

Jack Cartwright, CFO

(737) 471-3230

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this news release includes: the receipt of required regulatory approvals for the Arrangement; the ability of the Company to satisfy the other conditions to, and to complete, the Arrangement; the anticipated date of the hearing for the final order; and the anticipated timing of closing of the Arrangement. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, management's assumptions regarding the Arrangement (including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to close the Arrangement on the terms contemplated, and to derive the anticipated benefits therefrom), as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is also based upon a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to obtain court and regulatory approvals in a timely matter, if at all; its ability to satisfy the terms and conditions to complete the Arrangement in order to consummate the Arrangement; assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions and the execution of the Company's business strategies, and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, failure to receive the required court, regulatory and other approvals necessary to effect the Arrangement; that the Company and its shareholders will not realize the anticipated benefits following the completion of the Arrangement; and those risks as further set forth in the Circular and filed on the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to it or that it presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.