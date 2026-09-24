Heartwarming New Children's Book Celebrates Holiday Miracles And The Beauty Of Animals

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the holiday season, author Robin Carole has released“A Christmas Miracle with a Dash of Cumin,” a beautifully illustrated children's book that warms hearts, inspires acts of kindness, and reminds readers of the blessings found in all God's creatures. Designed for young readers aged 8-11, but a delightful read for the entire family, this nonfiction Christmas story will captivate animal lovers and holiday enthusiasts alike.Told through the unique "purr-spective” of Carole's pet cat, this touching tale invites readers on an unforgettable journey. Beginning with humble origins and a loving adoption, the story takes a dramatic turn with a bizarre and nearly tragic accident during the Christmas season. What follows is nothing short of miraculous - a recovery fueled by tireless care, community goodwill, and the surprising healing properties of a humble household spice. Prayer and faith are poignantly woven into the narrative, underscoring the central message that every little act of compassion and love creates ripples of goodness.Robin Carole, a lifelong animal lover, wrote this book to celebrate the joy and connection animals bring into our lives, offering a heartfelt reflection on the bond shared between humans and their pets. "Animals are a blessing,” Carole explains,“whether they're a family pet, live on a farm, or roam wild. All God's creatures are beautiful, and it's our duty to care for them as the gifts they are.”Adding to the book's charm are the breathtaking illustrations by artist Aimee Croteau, crafted in exquisite detail using colored pencils. Each drawing is inspired by actual photographs, bringing the narrative to life in a way that feels both personal and magical. To spark creativity, the book also features cat paw prints for young readers to color, making it an interactive experience that delights while improving children's fine motor skills.Carole anchors the story in a spirit of Christmas cheer and community care, making it the perfect addition to any family's holiday traditions. From acts of kindness to the resilience of faith,“A Christmas Miracle with a Dash of Cumin” brims with hope, warmth, and lessons that resonate long after the holiday season ends.“A Christmas Miracle with a Dash of Cumin” (ISBN: 9781970844856 / 9781970844849) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $28.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:The best gifts at Christmas come wrapped with love.. and cat hair that gets stuck to the tape!Read along as Panera, a beautiful tuxedo feline, shares a fur-real miracle during her first Christmas. It is a true tail of humble beginnings, a bizarre accident, and how a household spice saved her life!Robin Carole, an award-winning children's author, shares this amazing story from her cat's purr-spective.Aimee Croteau's colored pencil illustrations are absolutely the cat's pajamas! Each illustration is hand-drawn in colored pencil, referencing a photograph. Enjoy coloring the attached cat prints at the end of the story-a fun and paws-itive activity-that, and cuddling with your cat!About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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Heartwarming New Children's Book Celebrates Holiday Miracles and the Beauty of Animals News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 24, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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