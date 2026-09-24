Allstate Roofing Named Among Arizona's Top 3 Roofing Contractors For 11 Consecutive Years

The Phoenix residential and commercial roofing contractor celebrates over two decades of service by securing the number two spot in the 2026 Ranking Arizona.

- Chad ThomasPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allstate Roofing, a family-owned and operated Arizona roofing company, has been recognized among the Top 3 Roofing Contractors in Arizona for 11 consecutive years through Ranking Arizona, including a No. 2 ranking for 2026.The 11-year streak represents a sustained record of recognition in one of Arizona's most competitive roofing markets. For Allstate Roofing, the achievement reflects more than a single year's award-it marks more than a decade of continued recognition for the company and its work serving Arizona homeowners and businesses.Founded in 2001 by Chad and Kathy Thomas, Allstate Roofing has grown from a local family business into an established roofing contractor serving communities throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. The company is licensed, bonded and insured and specializes in residential and commercial roofing services.“Our team is honored to have been recognized in the Top 3 for 11 consecutive years,” said Kathy Thomas, co-owner of Allstate Roofing.“Maintaining that level of recognition for more than a decade is incredibly meaningful to our entire team and to the customers who have trusted us with their homes and businesses.”Allstate Roofing focuses on residential and commercial roofing, including tile, shingle, roof repairs, patios, foam and other roofing systems. The company emphasizes experienced roofing professionals, project management from start to finish, quality materials and long-term customer relationships.The company's 2026 Ranking Arizona recognition adds another year to an 11-year record of Top 3 rankings.“Allstate Roofing has always believed that our reputation is built one customer and one roof at a time,” said Chad Thomas, co-owner of Allstate Roofing.“We are grateful to the customers and community members who have supported our company throughout the years.”

Chad Thomas

Allstate Roofing Inc

+1 602-484-7663

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Allstate Roofing Named Among Arizona's Top 3 Roofing Contractors for 11 Consecutive Years News Provided By Allstate Roofing Inc September 24, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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