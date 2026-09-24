Joca's Echoes Of Haworth Sells Out In Less Than Two Hours On Opening Night In Mexico City

Opening night crowd at Echoes of Haworth, JoCa's sold-out exhibition at Galera 32, Mexico City.

Every work in JoCa's new Bronte-inspired series found a collector within two hours of the Mexico City opening.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JoCa's latest solo exhibition, Echoes of Haworth, opened Thursday night in Mexico City to a packed house, and before the evening was over, the entire series had sold out.Presented at Iker Ortiz's Galera 32 in Narvarte Poniente, in collaboration with Alessandra Migliano's Galeria Errante, Echoes of Haworth brings together JoCa's most ambitious body of work to date: a new series inspired by the lives, writing and inner worlds of Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte. The exhibition was curated by Rafael Perez y Perez and produced by Napkin71, the art agency founded by Paulina Villarreal.What began as the opening night of a new exhibition quickly became something considerably more unusual: a brief window in which collectors could actually acquire a work from the series. By the time the opening came to an end, every available piece had found a collector.The exhibition takes the Bronte sisters as a point of departure to explore identity, gender, memory, vulnerability and resistance. JoCa was particularly drawn to the fact that Charlotte, Emily and Anne published under the male pseudonyms Currer, Ellis and Acton Bell, navigating a literary world in which their identities as women could become an obstacle to having their voices heard.Rather than illustrating the novels literally, JoCa transforms the emotional and psychological landscapes of Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre and Agnes Grey into a contemporary visual language, with faces fracturing and dissolving through overlapping gestures and visual glitches that suggest identities resisting containment within a single image.Gold frames play an important role throughout the series, evoking the nineteenth-century world of the Brontes while the fractured images inside them suggest a spirit unwilling to remain confined by the conventions of its time.Born in 1984, the Mexican-Spanish multidisciplinary artist has developed a body of work concerned with identity, technology, social transformation and the unstable ways contemporary individuals construct and perceive themselves. Fragmented portraiture has become one of the defining characteristics of JoCa's visual language.Echoes of Haworth arrives at a particularly active moment in JoCa's career. Earlier this year, the artist presented Non Finito, a solo exhibition at the Museo de la Ciudad de Merida, marking JoCa's growing presence within Mexico's institutional art landscape. While exhibitions traditionally unfold over weeks or months, this latest series had effectively completed its journey from studio to collectors in a single evening.And the momentum continues. JoCa's next major presentation will be the artist's second institutional solo exhibition, opening at the Caja Real Cultural Center in San Luis Potosi, where Invisibilis will be presented from October 2026 through January 2027. That will be followed by JoCa's first international solo exhibition, presented during Miami Art Week on November 28, 2026, marking the artist's debut outside Mexico.For the collectors who stood inside Galera 32 on September 17, the significance of Echoes of Haworth was already clear. They were among the very few people who had the opportunity to acquire a work from a series that, within less than two hours, had completely disappeared from the market.Echoes of Haworth is now sold out.About JoCaJoCa is a multidisciplinary artist of Mexican and Spanish origin, trained in Vancouver, Canada. Working primarily in oil, JoCa builds portraits that deliberately refuse to resolve, an approach the artist has described as both formal and therapeutic, addressing anxiety, constructed identity and mental health in an era of permanent self-presentation. Non Finito, JoCa's first institutional solo exhibition, opened at the Museo de la Ciudad de Merida in May 2026. Art of NOMA represents JoCa.About Art of NOMAArt of NOMA is a contemporary art gallery based in Mexico City representing around forty emerging and mid-career artists internationally. The gallery presents original work through artofnoma and as an official Artsy partner, and publishes a price on every work.

Carlos Algara

JoCa

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JoCa's Echoes of Haworth Sells Out in Less Than Two Hours on Opening Night in Mexico City News Provided By JoCa Art September 24, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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