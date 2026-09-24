North Texas Plastic Surgery Earns Five 2026 DFW Favorites Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Practice receives Gold honors for Breast Augmentation and Surgery Center, along with three Silver awards

- Sacha Obaid, M.D., founder of North Texas Plastic SurgeryFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Texas Plastic Surgery has earned five honors in the 2026 DFW Favorites awards, a community-voted program recognizing businesses, professionals and organizations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.The practice received Gold for Best Breast Augmentation and Best Surgery Center and Silver for Best Cosmetic Surgery, Best Liposuction and Best Medical Practice.The 2026 awards continue a multiyear record of DFW Favorites recognition for North Texas Plastic Surgery. The practice's honors include:Best Breast Augmentation: Gold in 2024, 2025 and 2026.Best Surgery Center: Gold in 2024, 2025 and 2026.Best Liposuction: Gold in 2024 and 2025; Silver in 2026.Best Cosmetic Surgery: Silver in 2024, 2025 and 2026.Best Medical Practice: Silver in 2026Previously, Dr. Sacha Obaid, founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery, received the 2025 Gold Best Doctor award from DFW Favorites. The practice also received the Bronze distinction for Best Med-Spa in 2025.DFW Favorites selects businesses and professionals through community nominations and voting. Its annual Winners Guide features organizations chosen by Dallas-Fort Worth residents in categories spanning health and wellness, dining, shopping and local services.“DFW Favorites recognition is a great honor that stems from our close relationship with the local community,” said Sacha Obaid, M.D., founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery.“We're proud of the hard work that earned this distinction and grateful to the patients who continue to put their trust in our team.”For more information about North Texas Plastic Surgery, visit fort-worth-plastic-surgery/.About North Texas Plastic SurgeryFounded in October 2007 by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sacha Obaid, North Texas Plastic Surgery offers advanced techniques in cosmetic procedures and continues to raise the standard by offering the latest in medical aesthetic solutions. North Texas Plastic Surgery Plastic Surgeons serve the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area by offering a variety of procedures, including breast augmentation, body contouring such as liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers, as well as facial plastic surgery and Med Spa treatments. For more information, visit .

Sacha Obaid, MD

North Texas Plastic Surgery

+1 817-416-8080

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North Texas Plastic Surgery Earns Five 2026 DFW Favorites Awards News Provided By North Texas Plastic Surgery September 24, 2026, 19:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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