Wild About Wildlife And Palm Beach Zoo Bring Acclaimed Author Richard Louv To West Palm Beach

Wild About Wildlife

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

Richard Louv (photo credit: Heather Kuhkin)

Two Oct. 12 appearances center on reconnecting children, families and communities with nature

- Nancy Marshall, Co-Founder of Wild About WildlifeWEST PALM BEACH, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wild About Wildlife, a fundraising and awareness initiative benefiting the National Wildlife Refuge Association's South Florida programs, and Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society are bringing author Richard Louv to West Palm Beach on Monday, Oct. 12, for a daytime luncheon at The Ben and an evening program at the Zoo.Louv coined the term "nature-deficit disorder" in his 2005 New York Times bestseller Last Child in the Woods to describe what people, especially children, lose as they spend less time outdoors. The book helped spark an international movement to reconnect kids, families and communities with nature, inspiring state and federal "No Child Left Inside" legislation and a U.S. Forest Service initiative to get more children into the woods. Louv is co-founder and chairman emeritus of the Children & Nature Network, and his 11 books have been published in 24 countries.In 2008, Louv received the National Audubon Society's Audubon Medal, one of the highest honors in conservation, joining past recipients Rachel Carson, E.O. Wilson, President Jimmy Carter and Sir David Attenborough. He has also received conservation medals from the San Diego Zoological Society and the Chicago Zoological Society, and has delivered keynotes at the first White House Summit on Environmental Education and the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference. His newest book, Noticing: Intimate Encounters With the Natural World, released in June, looks at how new research on animal and plant communication, wildlife sentience and the human senses is changing how we relate to other living things.The day opens with Nature Renaissance with Richard Louv, sponsored by Doane & Doane, PA, at The Ben, Autograph Collection. The luncheon features a keynote sponsored by The Everglades Foundation, followed by a community conversation and book signing. Louv will speak to why connecting with nature matters, and how the Refuge Association's South Florida programs put that into practice: Conservation Ranger Camp brings students onto wildlife refuges, while Pocket Refuges and Floating Wetlands bring nature to schools."Richard gave a name to something parents and teachers had already noticed: kids are spending less time outside, and it shows," said Nancy Marshall, co-founder of Wild About Wildlife. "Noticing asks all of us to slow down and pay attention again. Bringing him here with the Palm Beach Zoo means more of our community hears that message and feels inspired to head back outdoors."A VIP reception limited to 50 guests begins at 11 a.m. and includes a photo with Louv and a signed copy of Noticing. General admission begins at noon. Tickets are $300 for general admission and $500 for VIP, with proceeds supporting the Refuge Association's South Florida Urban Wildlife Refuge Project.That evening, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society hosts The Power of Noticing Nature: An Evening with Author Richard Louv, an exclusive program for donors, teachers and conservation partners. Guests will have the opportunity to meet a Florida panther and a river otter at the Everglades Conservation Center before Louv's talk, which will be followed by a moderated Q&A and book signing. Louv will explore how zoos serve as a starting point for people who don't otherwise get out into nature, and how that first encounter can grow into a lasting connection to the natural world."For many families in our community, the Zoo is the first place a child comes face to face with a Florida panther or watches a river otter at play. Richard's work reminds us that those moments are where lifelong care for the natural world begins," said Margo McKnight, President and CEO, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. "We are proud to partner with Wild About Wildlife to share his message with the educators, donors and conservation partners who help turn that first spark into action."Tickets for Nature Renaissance are available at wildaboutwildlife/events. For tables, sponsorships or more information, contact Stephanie Miragliotta at 561-351-0494 or....For more information about The Power of Noticing Nature, contact Amy Smith at 561-533-0887 ext. 422 or....About Wild About WildlifeWild About Wildlife (WAW) is a Palm Beach–based fundraising and awareness initiative benefiting the National Wildlife Refuge Association's South Florida Urban Wildlife Refuge Project. Through community events and philanthropic engagement, WAW brings together conservation leaders, civic stakeholders, and residents in support of the Refuge Association's programs serving Palm Beach County and the greater South Florida region. Led by environmental advocates Nancy Marshall and Dianne Bernstein, WAW supports conservation education, habitat restoration, and access to nature by advancing awareness and funding for the Refuge Association's South Florida programs, including Pocket Refuges, Conservation Ranger Camp, and Floating Wetlands-connecting students and families to local ecosystems while fostering environmental stewardship and long-term community resilience. To learn more, visit wildaboutwildlife.About Palm Beach ZooFor more than 50 years, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society has provided visitors with up-close and personal animal encounters that connect people to wildlife. Palm Beach Zoo guests explore a WILD ecosystem thriving on 23 lush, tropical acres while discovering hundreds of exotic animals. Palm Beach Zoo participates in scientific genetic breeding and species recovery plans known as AZA Species Survival Planprograms, ensuring healthy animal populations for rare and endangered species. The impact of a visit to Palm Beach Zoo extends beyond the gates, inspiring people to take action and save wildlife in wild places. For more information, visit .

Melissa Perlman

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Wild About Wildlife and Palm Beach Zoo Bring Acclaimed Author Richard Louv to West Palm Beach News Provided By BlueIvy Communications September 24, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment



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