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Phillcomm Global Named Agency Of Record For AIGNCI, HIFI And Hypercall
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PhillComm Global
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
PhillComm Global Named Agency of Record for AIGNCI, HIFI and Hypercall
24.09.2026 / 20:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Appointments Deepen the Agency's Work at the Forefront of AI Visibility, Next-Generation Financial Infrastructure and 24/7 Trading NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PhillComm Global AIGNCI HIFI Hypercall About PhillComm Global PhillComm Global Contact:
Lauren Phillips
...al View the original release on
News Source: PhillComm Global
24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2405180 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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