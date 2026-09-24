PhillComm Global / Key word(s): Manufacturing

PhillComm Global Named Agency of Record for AIGNCI, HIFI and Hypercall

24.09.2026 / 20:34 CET/CEST

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Appointments Deepen the Agency's Work at the Forefront of AI Visibility, Next-Generation Financial Infrastructure and 24/7 Trading NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PhillComm Global AIGNCI HIFI Hypercall About PhillComm Global PhillComm Global Contact:

Lauren Phillips

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News Source: PhillComm Global

24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: PhillComm Global United States EQS News ID: 2405180

End of News EQS News Service 2405180 24.09.2026 CET/CEST