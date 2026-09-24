Databacon Launches Subscription Platform To Transform Wholesale Data Visibility For Beverage Alcohol Suppliers







Built from more than 30 years of beverage alcohol data experience, the depletion-first platform turns what once required a custom data project into a ready-built subscription for wineries and spirits producers.

Napa, California – DataBacon Technologies today announced the launch of a new subscription-based wholesale data platform designed to give beverage alcohol producers and suppliers a complete, current view of their wholesale business without building and maintaining a custom data warehouse.

The platform integrates depletion data, ERP, pricing, and other wholesale data sources into a single, clean, structured foundation. For wineries and spirits producers, it turns a data infrastructure project that has historically required months of custom development, specialized technical resources, and a significant investment, into a subscription that can be connected and put to work in days.

DataBacon was built by Co-Founders Andrew Ridling and Mark Molner, who bring more than 30 years of combined experience working inside the beverage alcohol industry.

Throughout their careers, they repeatedly encountered the same challenge. Suppliers had the data needed to understand sales, financial performance, pricing, trade spend, and market activity, but the information was spread across systems never designed to work together and end-to-end wholesale visibility was extremely difficult to obtain.

True distributor sales data lives in the depletions feed. Financial and production information lives in an ERP like Microsoft Dynamics. Pricing grids and discounts often lived in manually maintained spreadsheets. Any viable reporting or analytics across these sources required someone to export, clean, reconcile, and rebuild the information before the business could use it.

And each time a supplier wanted to solve that problem properly, the answer looked much the same: build the data foundation from scratch.

“Every supplier we worked with was running into some version of the same problem,” said Andrew Ridling, Co-Founder of DataBacon .“The data was there, but getting a reliable answer meant somebody had to pull it from multiple systems, clean it, reconcile it, and put it back together. We have spent years building that foundation one company at a time. Eventually, we realized the repeatable part of that work should not have to be a consulting project anymore. It should be a product.”

That realization became DataBacon.

Rather than giving suppliers another reporting application to implement, DataBacon productizes the underlying data layer that those tools depend on. The integrations, data cleaning, structuring, governance, and connections between depletions, ERP systems, and other wholesale data sources are built into the platform itself.

Suppliers can then use that connected foundation with the reporting, analytics, and AI tools they already have.

Starting With What Actually Sold

Part of what makes DataBacon unique is how it approaches wholesale data from a different starting point than traditional trade spend platforms.

Many existing tools and reporting configurations begin with the distributor invoice and work backward to reconcile what happened. DataBacon begins with depletion data, what actually sold in the market, and builds financial, pricing, and trade spend visibility forward from that activity.

That depletion-first architecture is designed to give suppliers a clearer and more timely picture of market performance, including what products are moving, where they are selling, how pricing is performing, and whether trade spend is producing the intended result.

“An invoice tells you what somebody wants to be paid. Depletions tell you what really moved,” said Mark Molner, Co-Founder of DataBacon.“That is a fundamentally different place to begin. If you start with what truly happened in the market and connect that to the rest of the business, finance, sales, and operations, then teams can make decisions from the same, clearer picture instead of reconciling different versions of it after the fact.”

For suppliers, the difference is not simply faster reporting. It changes when the business can act on the information.

Pricing programs, trade spend, distributor performance, and market trends can be evaluated while there is still time to respond, rather than after days or weeks have been spent assembling the data.

Productizing a Solution the Industry Has Needed for Decades

The launch comes at a time when many mid-to large-sized beverage alcohol suppliers have outgrown the spreadsheet-based processes that have supported their wholesale operations for years.

As distribution footprints expand, consolidate, and more recently contract, the cost of fragmented data becomes increasingly visible. Finance needs greater confidence in trade spend and financial performance. Sales need reliable market and distributor information. Operations need data from different systems to reconcile without days of manual work. Executives need answers while they are still useful to act on.

Business intelligence platforms such as Power BI and Tableau can visualize that information, but they still require clean, connected data underneath them. AI creates the same dependency. Without a reliable data foundation, new analytical tools are working from the same fragmented source information.

Historically, suppliers seeking a complete solution have had to invest in a custom data warehouse and the technical resources required to build and maintain it.

DataBacon was created to lower the barrier to entry for beverage alcohol suppliers to gain access to that end-to-end wholesale visibility.

The platform automates the work that traditionally happens before meaningful analysis can begin, connecting and structuring wholesale data so finance, sales, and operations can work from a common source of truth.

“No servers. No data engineering team. No six-month build before you can start answering questions,” Ridling said.“The hard part has always been getting the foundation right. We have spent decades doing that work. DataBacon is that expertise built into the product from day one.”

DataBacon is also supplier-side and independent, with no distributor ownership or competing interest in the data it manages.

The platform is initially focused on mid- to-large wineries and spirits producers with meaningful wholesale distribution operations, particularly businesses that use depletion data and an ERP system such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central or a comparable system.

For those organizations, DataBacon is designed to provide a connected foundation for understanding wholesale financial performance, sales activity, market trends, pricing, trade spend, and production planning without requiring the supplier to build the infrastructure itself.

“For a long time, complete wholesale visibility came with a choice,” Molner said.“You could keep managing the gaps manually, or you could make a significant fiscal and resource investment in custom infrastructure. We built DataBacon because we did not think suppliers should have to keep making that choice.”

DataBacon is now available to beverage alcohol suppliers in the United States.

About DataBacon Technologies

DataBacon is a subscription-based wholesale data platform built specifically for beverage alcohol suppliers, delivering end-to-end, real-time visibility into financials, sales, market trends, pricing, and trade spend performance.

Built by data architects and beverage alcohol industry specialists with more than 30 years of combined experience, DataBacon connects and prepares depletion, ERP, and other wholesale data, enabling suppliers to use the reporting, analytics, and AI tools they already rely on without building and maintaining their own data infrastructure.

Its depletion-first architecture starts with what actually sold in the market, helping wineries and spirits producers build financial, pricing, and trade spend visibility from market activity forward.

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