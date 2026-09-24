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Lake Victoria Gold Ltd

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd


2026-09-24 03:18:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Reports results from metallurgical testwork on the shallow, highly weathered mineralization at Area C of its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania's Lake Victoria Goldfield. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.30.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN24092026000212011056ID1111712606



Baystreet.ca

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