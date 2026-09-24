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Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd


2026-09-24 03:18:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announced the completion of its annual quality and regulatory audits covering the Medical Device Single Audit Program, ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System and the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN24092026000212011056ID1111712605



Baystreet.ca

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