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Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announced the completion of its annual quality and regulatory audits covering the Medical Device Single Audit Program, ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System and the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.
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