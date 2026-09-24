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Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA


2026-09-24 03:18:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:04 AM EST - Foraco International SA: Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Notice in respect of a normal course issuer bid to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX and/or other designated exchanges and/or through other permitted means, including through one or more alternative Canadian trading systems. In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares. Foraco International SA shares T are trading down $0.02 at $2.72.

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