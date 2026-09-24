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Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.


2026-09-24 03:18:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - Satellos Bioscience Inc.: Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for forazapadin for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in FSHD in the fourth quarter of 2026. Satellos Bioscience Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $12.13.

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