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Big Ridge, Covalon, Founders At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Big Ridge Gold Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 64 cents. Big Ridge Gold announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23.
Covalon Technologies Ltd (V. COV) Hit a 52-Week High of $4.12. Covalon today announced encouraging findings from a retrospective real world evidence analysis of collagen advanced wound care dressings conducted with Intellicure LLC, a highly respected wound care data analytics firm.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $6.95. Last week, Founder announced it was consolidating 100% ownership of the Antino Gold Project and closed $77-Million Strategic Investment by Gold Fields.
Galway Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.12. This week, Galway entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited as sole agent, in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering of up to 19,437,000 flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.72 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately $14 million, led by strategic investor Michael Gentile, a leader in Canadian resource investing.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (T. LCFS) Hit a 52-Week High of $23.21. No news stories available today.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 30 cents. Magna Terra has acquired a 100% interest in three portfolio projects located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
NV Gold Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 94 cents. Wednesday, NV provided an update with initial drill results from its 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project, located 70 kilometers west-northwest of Winnemucca).
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Riverside Resources Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 45 cents. Earlier this month, Riverside reported the assay results from the Phase 2A summer 2026 core drilling campaign following up on the high-grade gold-zinc mineralization and successful Phase 1 drilling of late last year.
VR Resources Ltd. (VRR.V) Hit a 52-Week High of 61 cents. Thursday, VR submitted an amendment application for its current Notice of Intent drill permit to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management in order to increase the area and number of potential drill sites for follow-up drilling planned at Jeep Mine on its New Boston moly-tungsten-copper-silver porphyry project in Nevada.
STARDUST METAL CORP (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.50. Stardust has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed, in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12.6 million. The Company has received a lead order from a recognized publicly traded regional producer.
Covalon Technologies Ltd (V. COV) Hit a 52-Week High of $4.12. Covalon today announced encouraging findings from a retrospective real world evidence analysis of collagen advanced wound care dressings conducted with Intellicure LLC, a highly respected wound care data analytics firm.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $6.95. Last week, Founder announced it was consolidating 100% ownership of the Antino Gold Project and closed $77-Million Strategic Investment by Gold Fields.
Galway Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.12. This week, Galway entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited as sole agent, in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering of up to 19,437,000 flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.72 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately $14 million, led by strategic investor Michael Gentile, a leader in Canadian resource investing.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (T. LCFS) Hit a 52-Week High of $23.21. No news stories available today.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 30 cents. Magna Terra has acquired a 100% interest in three portfolio projects located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
NV Gold Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 94 cents. Wednesday, NV provided an update with initial drill results from its 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project, located 70 kilometers west-northwest of Winnemucca).
TSXV - Free Realtime Quote
Riverside Resources Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 45 cents. Earlier this month, Riverside reported the assay results from the Phase 2A summer 2026 core drilling campaign following up on the high-grade gold-zinc mineralization and successful Phase 1 drilling of late last year.
VR Resources Ltd. (VRR.V) Hit a 52-Week High of 61 cents. Thursday, VR submitted an amendment application for its current Notice of Intent drill permit to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management in order to increase the area and number of potential drill sites for follow-up drilling planned at Jeep Mine on its New Boston moly-tungsten-copper-silver porphyry project in Nevada.
STARDUST METAL CORP (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.50. Stardust has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed, in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12.6 million. The Company has received a lead order from a recognized publicly traded regional producer.
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