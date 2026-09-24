Strikeout Hunger 2026: Virginia Credit Union And Fredericksburg Nationals Make $13,000 Donation To Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FredNats and VACU Have Combined for More Than $56,000 in Donations to Local Food Bank Since 2022 Start of Strikeout Hunger Partnership

Richmond, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union and the Fredericksburg Nationals are marking another successful season of their Strikeout Hunger partnership with a combined $13,000 donation to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. VACU donates $5 to the food bank for every strikeout recorded by FredNats pitchers over the course of the season. The FredNats organization matched VACU's $6,500 donation, bringing the combined gift to $13,000. Every $1 helps provide two meals to neighbors facing hunger.

In addition to its support for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, VACU is donating $17,000 to two food security organizations in its western region: $10,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia and $7,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The donations are part of the credit union's broader Strikeout Hunger initiatives for 2026, which support local food banks through partnerships with four Minor League Baseball teams: the FredNats, Salem RidgeYaks, Lynchburg Hill City Howlers, and Pulaski River Turtles.

“Support for our local food security organizations is an important pillar of our community engagement work,” said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley.“Through Strikeout Hunger and our other food security initiatives, we're making a measurable and meaningful impact in our communities, supporting partner organizations that work every day to ensure our neighbors are able to put nutritious food on the table. We're also incredibly grateful to the FredNats for their partnership and proud to celebrate $56,790 in combined donations since the start of our Strikeout Hunger campaign in 2022.”

In addition to financial contributions, VACU members and employees support area food banks, community kitchens, and urban farms through food drives, volunteer workdays, and other fundraisers as part of the credit union's ongoing commitment to promoting food security. To date this year, the credit union's staff has volunteered 247 hours in support of food security organizations and urban farms throughout Fredericksburg, Richmond, Southwest Virginia, and Lynchburg.

“At the FredNats, we believe the impact we make off the field is just as important as what happens on it,” said Fredericksburg Nationals General Manager Robert Perry.“Partnering with Virginia Credit Union to Strikeout Hunger allows us to turn every strikeout into something bigger, resulting in a real difference for families across our community. We're proud to stand alongside Virginia Credit Union and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank in the fight against hunger.”

“Teamwork and partnership are essential to the work we do,” said Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank President/CEO Dan Maher.“Virginia Credit Union and the FredNats show great teamwork and great community awareness in collaborating on the Strikeout Hunger program. We are honored to partner with them to make their community spirit tangible to those who rely on our services.”

About the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank helps to provide nutritious food to over 50,000 people through its network of 235 community partners operating more than 330 food assistance programs. Visit fredfood.org

About the FredNats

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a Minor League Baseball team and a Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play home games at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located in Fredericksburg. Learn more at milb.com/fredericksburg

About Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative offering a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, all designed to help people feel more confident and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by the NCUA. Visit vacu.org.

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Strikeout Hunger Partnership Nets $13,000 Donation for Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

CONTACT: Lewis Wood Virginia Credit Union 804-560-5664...