Toll Brothers Announces Cloverhill At Cumming City Center Coming Soon To Cumming, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury community will offer townhomes and single-family homes within the vibrant Cumming City Center district

CUMMING, Ga., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Cloverhill at Cumming City Center is coming soon to one of North Georgia's most sought-after locations, bringing a new collection of luxury townhomes and single-family homes to the heart of Cumming. This new community will feature thoughtfully designed new construction homes within walking distance of Cumming City Center, offering residents an unparalleled blend of convenience, connectivity, and modern living. Site work is underway at 519 Canton Rd in Cumming, and the community is expected to open for sale in spring 2027.

Located near highly regarded Forsyth County schools and just minutes from Highway 20 and GA-400, Cloverhill at Cumming City Center places homeowners close to the area's premier shopping, dining, recreation, and employment destinations while maintaining a strong sense of neighborhood and community.









The new community will offer three distinctive home collections designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles and life stages:



The Alder Collection – Luxury 1,900+ square foot townhomes with sophisticated designs and modern conveniences

The Juniper Collection – Stylish 2,633+ square foot townhomes featuring versatile layouts and contemporary finishes The Wildflower Collection – Spacious 2,319+ square foot detached single-family homes with elevated architecture and flexible living spaces



Prospective homebuyers will have the opportunity to tour two professionally decorated model homes when the community opens this spring, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship, contemporary interiors, and personalization opportunities available throughout the neighborhood.

"At Cloverhill at Cumming City Center, homeowners will experience a lifestyle where luxury, comfort, and connection come together," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "From thoughtfully designed homes and resort-inspired amenities to the walkable access to Cumming City Center's vibrant mix of shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor gathering spaces, this community offers a truly unique opportunity to enjoy the best of Georgia living."









Residents will enjoy access to a robust amenity package designed to encourage recreation, wellness, and social connection, including a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, and community gathering spaces.

Beyond the neighborhood, residents will benefit from the energy and excitement of Cumming City Center, where shopping, dining, year-round events, scenic outdoor spaces, and social activities are just steps from home. The community's premier location also provides convenient access to popular North Georgia destinations, including Lake Lanier and Sawnee Mountain Preserve.

“With its combination of luxury home designs, exceptional amenities, highly regarded schools, and an unbeatable location, Cloverhill at Cumming City Center is poised to become one of Cumming's most desirable new home communities,” added White.

For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)