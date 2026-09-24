Toll Brothers Announces Amenity Center Is Now Open For Residents At Its Oakbend Wellen Park Community In Venice, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resort-style amenities enhance vibrant new home community

VENICE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the expansive Wellen Park amenity center is now open for residents of its Oakbend Wellen Park community in Venice, Florida. Oakbend Wellen Park is a gated community of new luxury homes by Toll Brothers, and the highly anticipated debut of the exclusive amenities in the Wellen Park master plan marks an exciting milestone for current and future residents.

The newly completed amenity center features a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse with social lounge, pickleball and bocce courts, a playground, a viewing dock, and walking and biking trails. These thoughtfully curated amenities provide the opportunity for residents to enjoy an active and vibrant lifestyle.









"The highly anticipated opening of this incredible amenity center is an exciting development for our Oakbend Wellen Park community, offering residents a host of resort-style amenities designed to foster relaxation, recreation, and connection," said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa-Sarasota. "This community's unique blend of luxury homes and premier amenities makes it the perfect choice for home shoppers seeking a relaxed yet elevated lifestyle in the Venice area."

Oakbend Wellen Park offers one- and two-story single-family home designs ranging from approximately 1,872 to over 3,100 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes feature spacious floor plans with options for lofts, flex rooms, and stunning outdoor living spaces. Pricing starts from the upper $400,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in the top-rated Sarasota County School District, Oakbend Wellen Park is ideally situated near Florida's beautiful beaches and offers convenient access to the Downtown Wellen District and CoolToday Park. Residents can enjoy waterfront shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes from their doorstep.









For more information on Oakbend Wellen Park and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 855-600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)