EDENS ACQUIRES THE FORUM IN CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition adds one of North County San Diego's leading open-air retail destinations to EDENS' growing California portfolio

Carlsbad, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDENS, a privately held national owner, operator and developer of retail real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Forum, a 263,000-square-foot open-air retail destination located in Carlsbad.

Set on 33 acres in one of Southern California's most affluent and supply-constrained coastal markets, The Forum is anchored by specialty grocer Jimbo's and features a highly curated mix including Apple, Vuori, Anthropologie, Warby Parker and The Henry.

“The Forum is an irreplaceable, high-performing property in a market where we see enduring strength,” said Jami Passer, Chief Investment Officer at EDENS.“This acquisition is a significant step in our Southern California expansion and reflects a broader strategy of investing in places with strong community relevance and the potential to become more compelling over the long term.”

With The Forum, The Shops at La Jolla Village, Long Beach Exchange and Strawberry Village in Marin County, EDENS has established a significant portfolio of high-quality open-air retail in California. The company's California portfolio now includes 12 properties totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet and $1.4 billion in asset value.

EDENS acquired The Forum from a joint venture between Northwood Investors LLC and Nuveen Real Estate. Eastdil Secured represented the sellers in the transaction.

About EDENS

Established in 1966, EDENS' purpose is to Enrich Community through human connection. The company owns, develops and stewards a leading national real estate portfolio of 93 open-air retail and mixed-use destinations in high-growth markets, reaching an estimated 15 million people daily. Through thoughtful design and curation, EDENS creates physical places where people come together, prosperity grows and communities thrive. For more information about the company, visit and follow @WeAreEDENS.

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The Forum

CONTACT: Sommer Hixson EDENS (202) 902-2665...