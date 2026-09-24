The International Surface Event Previews February 2027 Features And Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) tise 2027 Registration Launches: Where Surface Industry Professionals Connect, Learn and Drive Business Forward

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now available for The International Surface Event ( tise ), North America's premier marketplace for flooring, stone, and tile professionals. Taking place February 2-4, 2027, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, the 2027 event will spotlight breakthrough design technologies, innovative products, and forward-thinking solutions shaping the industry's future.

This flagship gathering combines an extensive exhibition floor with four days of in-depth educational programming, bringing together the industry's most influential brands and thought leaders who are redefining surface materials.

With construction momentum building across the country and consumer demand shifting toward smart, environmentally responsible solutions, tise 2027 serves as the year's first major industry event. It provides a vital meeting ground for retailers, distributors, fabricators, installers, and other professionals adapting to this dynamic marketplace.

"The flooring, stone, and tile sectors are experiencing remarkable transformation fueled by evolving consumer expectations and technological advancement," says Dana Hicks, Group Director for tise. "Industry professionals are now serving buyers with different priorities and requirements, from global supply chain considerations and intelligent products to sustainability and versatile solutions. tise 2027 creates a collaborative space where businesses can thrive and successfully manage these shifts."









Industry Leaders Showcasing Market-Driven Innovation

The 2027 event welcomes major industry players including Engineered Floors, Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills, AHF, Vermont Quarries, QEP/Roberts, Flow International and MTE Bridgesaw, alongside a growing list of exhibitors. Attendees will discover innovations addressing current market needs:



Eco-luxury finishes that exceed environmental compliance requirements

Contemporary LVT designs inspired by natural wood and stone

Health-focused antimicrobial carpet solutions

Modular and recycled products supporting sustainability goals

Cutting-edge stone fabrication equipment and premium materials

Next-generation tools that boost operational efficiency Workforce development initiatives tackling labor and infrastructure needs



The redesigned exhibition layout features two specialized zones that streamline product discovery for attendees. Organized into SURFACES and STONE Neighborhoods, this intuitive configuration enhances navigation efficiency, allowing attendees to maximize time and productivity at tise.

Immersive Learning Experiences Addressing Real-World Challenges

The show floor and educational sessions will deliver practical demonstrations and expert discussions focused on current industry obstacles and actionable solutions:



The CAGE, presented by the Stone Fabricator's Alliance (SFA), featuring advanced fabrication methods that meet growing precision and efficiency demands

ALL NEW SURFACES Education District, comprised of SURFACES Demos and SURFACES Talks, presenting targeted content daily.

STONE Theater with stone content produced by the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and Rockheads Group and sponsored by Stone World.

National Installer of the Year Competition, celebrating outstanding craftsmanship and recognizing top talent during an industry-wide skilled labor shortage Best of tise Awards, featuring the most groundbreaking products transforming the marketplace











Comprehensive Education for Competitive Success

tise 2027 delivers a robust four-day education program designed to address evolving industry demands through both show floor experiences and classroom learning. Topics span business optimization, advanced installation methods, effective marketing, and technology adoption. Returning programs include the Working with Natural Stone Architecture & Design Program and the Women's Leadership Program, as well as certifications, training sessions and seminars from the Natural Stone Institute, International Certified Flooring Installers Association, National Wood Flooring Association, and additional organizations.

The Education+ Pass offers complete access to all educational sessions and materials, maximizing attendees' learning investment. As market dynamics shift and customer expectations evolve, tise 2027 represents the essential event where innovation meets opportunity, offering direct product exploration, progressive solutions, and valuable connections that accelerate business success.

About tise - The International Surface Event

tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, flooring distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about tise - The International Surface Event visit . Follow tise - The International Surface Event on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit .

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The ALL NEWoffers five pre-scheduled meetings with exhibitors who are matched with attendees' product interests and business needs in a comprehensive, done for you, service.