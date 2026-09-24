Vox Nutrition Achieves Record-Setting Production Milestones Across Q3

Vox Nutrition

cGMP Compliance in Action: Automated bottling and counting assembly lines at Vox Nutrition ensure precise, contamination-free packaging for dietary supplements.

Built for Scale: An expansive view of Vox Nutrition's Salt Lake City facility, featuring automated equipment and organized inventory staging designed for rapid turnarounds and high-volume output.

Leading contract manufacturer delivers over 332 million capsules and 5.6 million bottled units across a historic three-month operational run

- Mark Bible, Vox Nutrition COOSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vox Nutrition, a premier private label supplement manufacturer, announced today a historic three-month operational performance, setting company records in production output across June, July, and August.During this period, the company's manufacturing and fulfillment facilities scaled operations to reach exceptional volume benchmarks, including:332,794,291 Capsules Produced5,663,150 Bottles Packaged2,881,754 Custom Labels ProducedThe record-setting numbers highlight Vox Nutrition's expanded production capacity and operational efficiency across its core service divisions. The surge in output reflects sustained demand in the health, wellness, and dietary supplement market, backed by synchronized execution across key departments, including Production, Quality Assurance, Warehouse Logistics, Maintenance, Shipping, and Sales."These results are a direct testament to the dedication, coordination, and relentless effort of our entire team," said Mark Bible, COO with Vox Nutrition. "Producing over 332 million capsules and 5.6 million finished bottles in a single three-month span demonstrates our ability to deliver large-scale contract manufacturing without compromising quality or speed. As we move into the final months of the year, we remain focused on maintaining this strong momentum for our brand partners."Vox Nutrition plans to build on these production figures through continued investments in efficiencies, automated equipment, workforce expansion, and supply chain optimizations to support client growth through the final quarter of the year and into 2027.About Vox NutritionVox Nutrition is a premier nutraceutical private label manufacturer specializing in dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and wellness formulations in cGMP-certified facilities.Media Contact: Vox Nutrition Press Office |... | /

Vox Nutrition Press Office

Vox Nutrition

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Vox Nutrition Achieves Record-Setting Production Milestones Across Q3 News Provided By Parasol Group Inc September 24, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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