The Holistic Kids Bring 'Real Food' Message To 400+ Students At Metea Valley High, Linking Nutrition To Mental Health

Teen health advocates Abdullah, Zain, Emaad, and Qasim Ansari lead an interactive presentation on food, mental wellness, and healthy choices for students.

- The Holistic Kids

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Holistic Kids, the sibling-run health advocacy platform behind The Holistic Kids' Show, spoke to more than 400 students at Metea Valley High School this week about the connection between real food, healthy habits, and mental health.

The visit comes as youth health advocates point to sobering national trends. According to the CDC's most recent data, an estimated 21.1% of U.S. children and teens ages 2 to 19 now have obesity, the highest rate on record.

On the mental health side, the CDC's 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that 40% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the past year, and 20% reported experiencing anxiety symptoms within a two week period. Emerging research increasingly links nutrition quality to mood, focus, and emotional regulation in young people, a connection the Holistic Kids built their entire presentation around.

Rather than a standard lecture, the Ansari siblings, Abdullah, Zain, Emaad, and Qasim, built the presentation around hands-on engagement, handing out real food snack samples to make the case that eating well doesn't have to be boring. Students responded with strong engagement throughout, staying attentive and participating actively in the interactive format.

Metea Valley High School, part of Indian Prairie School District 204 and home to one of the largest student bodies in Illinois, hosted the assembly style presentation as part of its student wellness programming.

“This is just the beginning of a real health revolution,” the Holistic Kids said following the event, noting that Metea Valley marks the first stop in a series of planned high school presentations.

The visit reflects the Holistic Kids' broader mission: equipping young people with practical, accessible tools to take charge of their physical and mental health, delivered by messengers their own age.

About The Holistic Kids

The Holistic Kids are siblings Abdullah, Zain, Emaad, and Qasim Ansari, hosts of The Holistic Kids' Show, a kid-run podcast ranked in the top 2.5% of podcasts worldwide, featuring more than 200 interviews with physicians, scientists, and thought leaders on holistic, science-backed health. Abdullah and Zain are co-authors of the bestselling book The Teen Health Revolution: Lifestyle Secrets to Optimize Your Mind, Body, and Soul.

The Holistic Kids were the first youth speakers at the International Institute of Functional Medicine (2024) and A4M, and received the 2025“Up and Comer” Award from the Health Business Growth Collective (Mindshare). They have addressed live audiences of more than 60,000 people and have been featured on the Emmy Award winning Dr. Nandi Show, Bloom TV, CBS Chicago, and podcasts including Wellness Mama, Rational Wellness, and Realfoodology.

Dr. Madiha Saeed

The Holistic Kids podcast

+1 630-708-6525

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The Holistic Kids Bring 'Real Food' Message to 400+ Students at Metea Valley High, Linking Nutrition to Mental Health News Provided By Viral Integrity Digital Marketing / Copy Agency September 24, 2026, 19:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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