Saudi Arabia Says All-Clear For Mecca, Taif, Tabuk After 'Danger Alert' In Five Areas

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said Thursday that the danger had passed in Mecca, Taif and the northwestern region of Tabuk, following emergency warnings issued earlier for those areas as well as Jeddah and Yanbu, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In separate all-clear notices, the agency urged residents to continue following its instructions and to avoid gathering or filming.

Mecca, Taif and Jeddah are in western Saudi Arabia. Yanbu is a Red Sea port city farther north, while Tabuk is in the kingdom's northwest.

The Civil Defence had issued warnings through the national early warning platform about a“potential danger.” The notices did not specify the nature of the threat or report casualties or damage.

Saudi Arabia has faced a series of missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthis in recent days.

On July 20, the Houthis announced what they called a“maritime blockade” on Saudi Arabia before later claiming missile and drone attacks on Saudi-linked vessels and sites.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government since March 2015 against the Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU