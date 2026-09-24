Associate Professor, Primary Care, University of Southampton

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Dr Kinda Ibrahim is Associate Professor, working in Academic Geriatric Medicine at the University of Southampton with a pharmacy background. She is also the deputy lead for the NIHR Wessex Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) Ageing and Dementia Theme and the ARC Wessex Associate Lead for Career Development.

Kinda's research is focused on Medicines Optimisation and Deprescribing among older patients. Se leads a programme of research focusing on reducing polypharmacy in older people living with frailty (MODIFY), or dementia (STOP-DEM) and multidisciplinary working and workforce development (SPIDeR). She co-chair the Network for European Researchers in Deprescribing (NERD) steering committee, and she is a key member of the joint AHSN/ARC Wessex Medicine Optimisation network and the European Geriatric Medicine Society (EUGMS) Polypharmacy Special Interest Group which bring together national and international researchers interested in deprescribing.

Kinda has a significant experience in Applied Health Research with specific expertise in qualitative research methods and implementation science. In 2018, Kinda established and led since an international Qualitative network supported by the Wessex ARC including over 200 members from multidisciplinary backgrounds. Kinda has a significant expertise in implementation science with a focus on developing and evaluating complex interventions, evaluating the implementation of guidelines, translating evidence-based research into clinical practice and investigating barriers and facilitators for implementation. She has specific interest in workforce development by training staff and developing their skills, capacity and confidence. She has developed and delivered theory driven training programmes to NHS staff looking after older people in hospital.

Kinda has specefic passion for mentoring and supporting early career researchers and have taken different roles within the University, regional and nationally to achieve this ambition. This includes being a ke member of the NIHR Pharmacy Profession Incubator and the NIHR Wessex Reach Incubator. She is also the assocaite lead for ARC Wessex Academic Career Development leading a programme of internship to build critical mass of clinical acaedmics.

–present Associate Professor, Primary Care, University of Southampton

Experience