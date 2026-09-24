Government Hacks, Rogue Agents And No Transparency: Can We Ever Fully Trust AI?

These chilling words, written in July during a test by an unreleased AI model under development by OpenAI, lay undetected for nearly a month.

It's one of six new incidents of concerning behaviour by AI models that OpenAI has just disclosed, following the now infamous Hugging Face hack.

Now the company is again under fire for failing to immediately alert the Australian government that one of its models hacked a government portal containing medical data.

The company's not alone. Google and Anthropic have also reported similar breaches by their AI models during testing.

Calls are growing within the AI industry for a slowdown or kill switch, because of a potential threat to humanity.

AI expert Nick Jennings told The Conversation Weekly podcast:

Jennings, the vice chancellor and president of Loughborough University in the UK, has worked in the field of AI agents since the 1990s.

He says global regulation would create an equal playing field.

Disclosure statement

Nick Jennings has previously received funding from EPSRC. He was awarded the 2026 Research Excellence Award by the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

Credits

This episode of The Conversation Weekly was written and produced by Gemma Ware with help from Isabella Podwinski and Ashlynne McGhee. Mixing by Daniel Semo and theme music by Neeta Sarl.

Newsclips in this episode from CNN, BBC News, CBS Mornings, CBS News: The National, Channel4 News and CNBC Television.

Listen to The Conversation Weekly via any of the apps listed above, download it directly via our RSS feed or find out how else to listen here. A transcript of this episode is available via the Apple Podcasts or Spotify apps.