Weronika Osmolska
- PhD Candidate, School of Earth, Environment and Sustainability, University of Leeds
I am a final year PhD student at the University of Leeds / National Center for Atmospheric Science. Prior to my PhD, I completed a Master's degree in Physics at the University of St Andrews.
My PhD research explores the drivers, trends and dynamics of extreme cold weather events across the Northern Hemisphere. In my work, I have developed a methodology to track extreme cold weather events, through time and space, in order to understand their pathways and dynamics. Through this, I have investigated how large-scale cold spells arise in midlatitudes, and how have they changed as a result of long-term temperature rise.
My research interests include climate change, extreme weather events, and atmospheric dynamics.Experience
- –present PhD Student, University of Leeds
- 2022 University of St Andrews, MPhys
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