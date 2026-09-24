How Due Process, Not The First Amendment, Got The White House Ban On Reporters Blocked In Court

MENAFN - The Conversation) A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to temporarily restore journalists' access to the White House on Sept. 24, 2026. As he had in a similar case in 2018, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly decided the revocation of the reporters' press passes likely violated their Fifth Amendment right to due process.

His decision comes just days after President Donald Trump revoked credentials from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, citing“their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!”

On social media, Trump posted,“Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President.”

This was not Trump's first attempt at banning journalists from the White House. During his first term, he sought to ban CNN's Jim Acosta by revoking his credentials following a contentious news conference about the 2018 midterm elections.

In that conflict, CNN filed a lawsuit, arguing that,“If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

Journalism organizations also responded. The Committee to Protect Journalists, the Radio Television Digital News Association and even Acosta's peers at The Daily Caller – a right-leaning news outlet – condemned the White House ban.

At the time, Kelly granted CNN a temporary injunction – reinstating Acosta's press pass. The Trump administration later restored Acosta's credentials, and CNN dropped its lawsuit.

Many commentators and members of the press have called Trump's latest ban on the three news organizations a violation of the First Amendment.

White House Correspondents' Association President Jacqui Heinrich said on X that revoking access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico“violates the First Amendment.”

Even George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who staunchly supports Republicans and frequently criticizes the press, said on X that the ban“would be an assault on long-honored principles of a free press.”

As Turley and many others have argued, Trump's ban is almost certainly unconstitutional under the First Amendment, which states that“Congress shall make no law... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” Media law professor Frank LoMonte argued in 2018,“The First Amendment guarantees all Americans freedom to speak and publish without government interference.”

But they may be missing a crucial point. In fact, there's more than one constitutional right involved in such a case. Kelly, a Trump appointee, primarily based his 2018 ruling on the reporter's Fifth Amendment rights to due process, not on the First Amendment. He relied on due process again in ordering access temporarily restored for CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

In my view as a constitutional law professor, it is less clear whether the press has a constitutional right of access to the White House even though past presidents have honored and respected the press's access to the executive branch.

While several Supreme Court cases, such as Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia, unequivocally provide the press with a right of access to criminal trials, there is no Supreme Court precedent that specifically provides a clear constitutional right of access to the White House.

Make that two constitutional rights

In one case from 1977, Sherrill v. Knight, Robert Sherrill, the Washington correspondent for The Nation, was – after holding press passes over several years – denied a press pass because the Secret Service advised he should not be given one. The Secret Service refused to disclose their justification.

Sherrill sued, and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the Secret Service cannot deny a White House press pass absent“narrow and specific standards by which applications are to be judged.”

The court required the White House to provide the press with“notice of the factual bases for denial, an opportunity for (them) to respond to these, and a final written statement of the reasons for denial (of a press pass).”

In the court's view, these requirements – notice and an opportunity to rebut the bases for the denial of a press pass – are protected by two constitutional guarantees working together, the press protections in the First Amendment and the Fifth Amendment's protections from arbitrary deprivations of“life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

In other words, before the federal government can deprive an individual of their life, liberty or property, the federal government must provide that individual with due process, whose purpose is widely accepted as preventing“arbitrary governmental actions.”

Due process is key

There are a number of court decisions relevant to the journalists' latest lawsuit, filed Sept. 21, 2026.

Among them is Mathews v. Eldridge from 1976, in which the Supreme Court stated that due process is flexible depending on the extent of the liberty or property interest at stake. But in general, the justices said, due process requires the government to provide notice to the individual and an opportunity for the individual to present their case before the deprivation occurs.

In Sherrill v. Knight from 1977, the court ruled that the denial of a press pass implicated a First Amendment liberty interest. That interest, the court wrote,“undoubtedly qualifies as liberty which may not be denied without due process of law under the fifth amendment.”

This nuance – the First and Fifth Amendment working in tandem – is what most commentators and critics are missing in their response to the recent ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico. In fact, these outlets collectively lead with their claim that the Trump administration violated their Fifth Amendment right to due process in their lawsuit to block Trump's ban.

“Even if attending a White House event is not a constitutionally guaranteed right, that doesn't mean the government is free to take it away as punishment,” LoMonte argued in 2018.

According to Kelly's ruling, the Trump administration did not provide CNN, MS NOW or Politico with written notice stating the reasons for the revocation of their press passes before taking them away. And, in my view, it certainly did not provide the outlets with an opportunity to rebut Trump's unsupported claim that they report“FICTION and LIES.”

This is an updated version of an article originally published on Sept. 21, 2026. It was further updated to reflect reporters being allowed back into the White House.