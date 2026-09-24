US-Seized Tankers Moving $600M Of Iran Oil In Atlantic

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Three Iran-linked oil tankers seized by the United States months ago were registered carrying nearly 6 million barrels of Iranian crude, valued at about $600 million, through the Atlantic toward the US mainland, AFP reported on Thursday, citing data from a vessel-tracking website.

According to Kpler data, Majestic X and Tifani were seen sailing off Brazil's northern coast. The tankers were seized by the US in April after loading Iranian crude. At that time, the US Department of War described the seizures as part of their effort to "disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran."

The third tanker, Lenore, entered the Atlantic via the Cape Horn route on September 22, Kpler data showed.

The vessel was seized in June in the Indian Ocean.