G20 Summit Could Privide Platform For Ukraine-US-Russia Talks, Zelenskyy Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the G20 summit in Miami could provide a platform for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

"I believe this is one of the best opportunities proposed by the American side, President Trump, regarding the G20. I believe this is a potential opportunity to hold a trilateral meeting that could produce a real result," Zelensky said.

According to Ukranian media, representatives of Europe, China, India and Middle Eastern countries could also be involved in the discussions. The president stressed that Ukraine would support such a format if it takes place and a corresponding agreement is reached.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on December 14–15.

It is worth noting that a day earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the G20 leaders' summit, which is scheduled to take place in Miami in December this year.

Earlier, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine is preparing for the next round of peace talks. He did not specify whether the meeting would be held in the Middle East or reveal a possible venue.