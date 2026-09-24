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AAF Holds Classic Car Exhibition During Formula 1 Weekend

AAF Holds Classic Car Exhibition During Formula 1 Weekend


2026-09-24 03:10:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A classic car exhibition is being held at the Seaside National Park as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is being hosted by Baku for the 10th time.

The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF).

Visitors can view the retro cars at the Formula 1 fan zone during the race weekend.

Complementing the speed and excitement of Formula 1, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through different eras of automotive history.

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AzerNews

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