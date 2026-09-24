F 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Two Free Practice Sessions Held On Opening Day

The first and second free practice sessions were held in Baku on the opening day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Each session lasted one hour, with all 11 teams taking part.

Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest time in the opening practice, clocking 1:45.387. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second in 1:45.787, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third in 1:45.791. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli encountered a hydraulic system issue during the session and was forced to retire early.

Russell was also fastest in the second practice session, recording a time of 1:43.347. His Mercedes teammate Antonelli was second in 1:43.899, while Verstappen took third in 1:44.174.

The second session was also interrupted by an incident. Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad crashed into the barriers, bringing out the red flags. Haas driver Oliver Bearman was unable to continue after an engine problem with his car.

The third free practice session will take place tomorrow at 12:30