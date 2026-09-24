Buy Nothing Smartphone At Myshops And Get 6 GB Of Mobile Internet From Azercell For 6 Months

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Nothing smartphones are available on a 12-month installment plan with no interest or additional fees

Azercell and MyShops have launched a joint campaign for customers purchasing Nothing smartphones. Customers can buy Nothing smartphones with a down payment starting from AZN 60 and pay in installments over 12 months with no interest or additional fees.

Customers who purchase a Nothing smartphone will receive 6 GB of mobile internet from Azercell every 28 days for 6 months. In addition, selected Nothing smartphone models come with a smartwatch as a gift from Azercell.

The offer is available to both new and existing Azercell subscribers. Prices for Nothing smartphones included in the campaign start from AZN 719.

The campaign is available