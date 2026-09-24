Mostly Dry In Ukraine Tomorrow, With Temperatures Reaching +19°C

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"In the northwest, and locally in the north and northeast overnight, there will be light rain; elsewhere, no precipitation is expected," the weather service said.

Fog is expected in some eastern regions overnight and in the morning.

Winds will be southwesterly at 5–10 m/s.

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Temperatures will be 4–9°C overnight and 14–19°C during the day. In the Carpathians, temperatures will range from 2–7°C overnight to 7–12°C during the day.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, no precipitation is expected tomorrow. Winds will be southwesterly at 5–10 m/s.

In Kyiv, temperatures will be 7–9°C overnight and 15–17°C during the day. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will be 4–9°C overnight and 14–19°C during the day.