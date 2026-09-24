At Least 16 Garage Units Destroyed In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District Following Russian Strike
"Kyiv: one person was injured in the Obolonskyi district as a result of Russian shelling. At the site of the strike, at least 16 garage units were destroyed. Cars also caught fire," the statement said.
Rescuers extinguished the fires.Read also: Russian attack targets energy and border infrastructure in Chernivtsi region
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone fell on the grounds of a garage cooperative in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, injuring one person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment