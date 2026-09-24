Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
At Least 16 Garage Units Destroyed In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District Following Russian Strike

At Least 16 Garage Units Destroyed In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District Following Russian Strike


2026-09-24 03:09:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Kyiv: one person was injured in the Obolonskyi district as a result of Russian shelling. At the site of the strike, at least 16 garage units were destroyed. Cars also caught fire," the statement said.

Rescuers extinguished the fires.

Read also: Russian attack targets energy and border infrastructure in Chernivtsi region

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone fell on the grounds of a garage cooperative in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, injuring one person.

MENAFN24092026000193011044ID1111712474



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search