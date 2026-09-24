At Least 16 Garage Units Destroyed In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District Following Russian Strike

"Kyiv: one person was injured in the Obolonskyi district as a result of Russian shelling. At the site of the strike, at least 16 garage units were destroyed. Cars also caught fire," the statement said.

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