Zelensky Meets With U.S. Experts And Think Tank Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I thank all the experts and leaders of U.S. think tanks for the meeting: John Walters, Luke Coffey, Robert Doar, Frederick Kempe, Jenna Ben-Yehuda, Shelby Magid, Geoffrey Pyatt, Paula Dobriansky, Ambassador John Herbst, Andrew L. Peek, Evelyn Farkas, Cindy McCain, Kimberly Kagan, Frederick Kagan, Carrie Filipetti, James Jay Carafano, Michael Froman, Daniel Baer, Philip Luck, Alina Polyakova, Kurt Volker, Eileen Donahoe, and Joshua Rudolph. It was a very useful conversation," he wrote.

Zelensky stressed that it was important that everyone was interested in developments in Ukraine, the progress of negotiations and the prospects ahead.

Zelensky: No 'Anchorage agreements' in negotiations

"We had less time to talk than there were topics we all are interested in, but we could see from everyone's words, actions, and views a genuine desire to work together on important things that strengthen the protection of people's lives and freedom. The more we work together, the more reliable our solutions will be and the more opportunities we will have to achieve a just peace," he said.

The President expressed his gratitude for the questions, engagement and willingness to help Ukraine, support its people, find the right path toward ending the war and ensure security.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in New York with the heads of more than 30 leading U.S. companies and members of the Economic Advisory Group. Following the meeting, he announced investments by American businesses in defense technologies and energy, as well as agreements on joint projects.