Nearly 230-Kg Warhead: Unexploded Ballistic Missile Neutralized In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Police press service reported this.

A fragment of the missile carrying a 227-kilogram warhead fell in an open area in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The unexploded munition posed a serious threat to people and infrastructure.

Specialists from the Kyiv Police bomb disposal unit rendered the warhead safe and then used specialized equipment to remove it. It will be transported to a specialized training ground outside the capital for further disposal.

Police added that during the overnight combined missile-and-drone attack, law enforcement officers also worked at other sites where missiles and drones had fallen or struck in various parts of the city. Bomb disposal specialists searched the areas for unexploded ordnance and located and identified missile and drone fragments for further examination.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyi with ballistic missiles and drones. A 57-year-old woman was killed in the Podilskyi district and a 65-year-old man in the Solomianskyi district. In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, three cars caught fire as a result of the Russian attack.