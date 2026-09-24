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Ukrenergo Expects No Power Outages On Friday

Ukrenergo Expects No Power Outages On Friday


2026-09-24 03:09:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Telegram.

"Tomorrow, Friday, no consumption restrictions are planned," the company said.

Ukrenergo urged consumers to schedule the use of high-power appliances between 11:00 and 15:00 and to conserve electricity between 16:00 and 22:00.

Read also: Air defense and energy supply: Dutch PM holds conversation with Zelensky

As previously reported, as of the morning of September 24, new Russian attacks had left consumers without electricity in eight regions, while severe weather had completely or partially cut power to more than 600 settlements.

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