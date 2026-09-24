Russian Attacks In Kherson Region Leave Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

“Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, pretrial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes,” the statement said.

According to investigators, throughout September 24, 2026, Russian forces attacked settlements in the Kherson region with tube artillery and various types of drones.

As of 17:30, four people had been injured as a result of Russian aggression. They included two residents of Priozerne and one resident of Kherson, who were injured in drone attacks carried out by Russian forces. Another resident of the regional capital was caught in an artillery strike.

According to the prosecutor's office, private and apartment buildings, an educational institution, service vehicles and passenger cars were damaged.

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As Ukrinform reported, at around 08:30 on September 24, Russian forces attacked a garbage truck with a drone in Priozerne, part of the Kherson community. Two municipal utility workers were injured. A 49-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussion and an acute stress reaction.

At around 10:50, Russian forces also attacked an elderly man with a drone in Kherson's Korabelnyi district. A 66-year-old Kherson resident was taken to hospital with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his torso, head, arms and legs.

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