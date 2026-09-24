Zelensky Reacts To Attack At Polish Benedictine Convent: Shocked By This Evil

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote this on Telegram.

"In the Convent of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, a citizen of Ukraine committed a horrific crime. We are shocked by this evil. According to the information available so far, a Catholic priest has been killed, and several other people have been injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish a swift recovery to health to all those affected," the President wrote.

He stressed that the perpetrator must face full responsibility under the law and expressed hope for a swift and thorough investigation into all the circumstances.

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"It is painful that people are capable of such cruel crimes. We believe that justice will be served," the head of state added.

As Ukrinform reported, five people were injured in a knife attack on the grounds of a Benedictine convent in Jarosław, in Poland's Podkarpackie Voivodeship. Police detained a suspect, who was identified as a Ukrainian citizen.