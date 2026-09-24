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Zelensky Reacts To Attack At Polish Benedictine Convent: Shocked By This Evil

Zelensky Reacts To Attack At Polish Benedictine Convent: Shocked By This Evil


2026-09-24 03:09:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote this on Telegram.

"In the Convent of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, a citizen of Ukraine committed a horrific crime. We are shocked by this evil. According to the information available so far, a Catholic priest has been killed, and several other people have been injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish a swift recovery to health to all those affected," the President wrote.

He stressed that the perpetrator must face full responsibility under the law and expressed hope for a swift and thorough investigation into all the circumstances.

Read also: Zelensky: No 'Anchorage agreements' in negotiations

"It is painful that people are capable of such cruel crimes. We believe that justice will be served," the head of state added.

As Ukrinform reported, five people were injured in a knife attack on the grounds of a Benedictine convent in Jarosław, in Poland's Podkarpackie Voivodeship. Police detained a suspect, who was identified as a Ukrainian citizen.

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UkrinForm

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