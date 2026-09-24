Poland's Interior Ministry Warns Monastery Tragedy Could Trigger Surge In Anti-Ukrainian Sentiment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Wiesław Leśniakiewicz, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today, it is necessary to thoroughly establish what motivated this person. This is the most important question,” Leśniakiewicz stressed, adding that law enforcement authorities must determine whether the man acted intentionally, whether he was under the influence of any substances, and whether he could be considered mentally unstable.

According to Leśniakiewicz, such tragedies, although they do not occur often, are known to happen in Europe and other parts of the world.“The most important thing for all of us is not to treat this as something that implicates all Ukrainian citizens. I would caution against making any generalizations in this situation. After all, we know today that Ukrainian citizens work hard in Poland and contribute to the country's gross domestic product,” the Deputy Minister stressed.

He did not rule out the possibility that the tragedy could lead to a surge in public hostility toward Ukrainians in Poland, emphasizing the important role politicians have in preventing this from happening.

“Our common duty is to say that these (acts of aggression – ed.) are isolated cases,” Leśniakiewicz stressed.

He also noted that the circumstances of the attack must be thoroughly investigated, including whether Russian aggression could be behind the incident.

“Nothing can be ruled out. A thorough analysis needs to be carried out, and then we will know what to expect,” he concluded.

Zelensky reacts to attack at Polish Benedictine: Shocked by this evil

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in a knife attack on the premises of a Benedictine convent in Jarosław, Podkarpackie Voivodeship. Police detained a suspect, who was identified as a Ukrainian citizen.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland strongly condemned the attack that took place on September 24 at the Benedictine convent in Jarosław, southeastern Poland, and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Polish prosecutors released new details about the attack at the Benedictine convent in Jarosław: one of the five victims, a priest, died in hospital, while two others remain in life-threatening condition. The attacker, a 31-year-old Ukrainian man, entered Poland from Germany on the day of the killing.

Photo: Polsat News