Trump And Xi Hold Talks At White House

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, Trump and Xi held a brief meeting in the Oval Office before the expanded talks began.

The U.S. President said that the United States and China had“made tremendous strides” in addressing the issues facing the two countries.

According to him, the sides are working toward“more balanced trade relationship,” including“new market access for American farmers and ranchers.”

Donald Trump added that the talks would also address pressing issues related to security, technology and“superintelligence,” meaning artificial intelligence.

“Decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come,” Trump said.

He also stressed the importance of relations between the two countries, saying:“Our two countries really do the same thing – and we're very proud of that and of our relationship.”

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As reported by Ukrinform, Trump met the Chinese leader at the steps of the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews near Washington after Xi arrived in the United States on September 23 for a state visit.

File photo: White House