Costa Urges World To Use All Leverage On Russia To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Council President António Costa said this in an address to the UN General Assembly in New York, according to Ukrinform.

“We know that conflicts are never confined to one place. They have implications for food security, energy markets, migration, development and global stability. We are seeing this with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine,” Costa said.

He stressed that Russia had chosen to launch the war, which is already having global consequences.

“A devastating act of aggression against a sovereign state, committed by a permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations. In breach of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” Costa said, describing the war.

He stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine also threatens the security of civilians beyond Ukraine's borders.

“It is unacceptable that, over the past twelve months, Russia has repeatedly threatened the security of EU's member states. Russia must stop this dangerous escalation,” the European Council President said.

He appealed to the international community to“use every levers at its disposal with regard to Russia in order to put a stop to this war and create the conditions for negotiating a comprehensive, fair and lasting peace.”

“This war must end,” Costa concluded.

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