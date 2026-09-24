NATO Steps Up Intelligence Sharing Amid Wave Of Suspected Russian Sabotage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuters.

“NATO is stepping up intelligence-sharing in response to a wave of sabotage and other incidents apparently linked to Russia but should be calm and confident that it can handle any threat posed by Moscow,” the Alliance's top commander told Reuters.

The NATO commander's comments came after Denmark's intelligence service warned that Moscow was likely to intensify its hybrid warfare against Western countries in the coming months.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe noted that the increase in hybrid attacks across the continent, including an attempted drone attack on Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport and a Russian vessel firing signal flares at a Danish military helicopter, was“concerning.”

“But we should be calm and confident that we as an alliance, the most powerful alliance in history, have the tools that we need and have the mechanisms that we need in order to manage the risk here,” Grynkewich added.

Asked about the risk of a limited Russian attack on NATO territory, Grynkewich stressed that the Alliance was prepared for such a scenario, noting that such a development was“unlikely but something that we can't rule out.”

Grynkewich dismissed suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin might see an opportunity to strike NATO, given that the United States had depleted a significant portion of its stockpile of long-range precision missiles during the war with Iran.

“Absolutely not. He (Putin – ed.) better not try it on my watch,” he said, adding that NATO had all the capabilities needed to defend every inch of NATO territory.

“If we proceed from the phase we're in and we start to see emerging threats, I'm confident that I have the authorities now that I need in order ⁠to take actions to deter any aggression against the Alliance,” Grynkewich stressed.

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As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressed that no circumstances should distract European leaders from supporting Ukraine amid Russian attacks, including strikes on energy infrastructure.

Photo: airandspaceforces