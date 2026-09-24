PTI's Sept 27 Long March: CCPO Issues Key Directives For Police Personnel

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed has issued instructions to police officers and personnel ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march towards Islamabad on September 27, directing that no police officer or official will be allowed to participate in, assist, or facilitate the march, rally or procession.

According to the instructions issued in light of Islamabad High Court orders and a letter from the Inspector General of Police, departmental resources, official vehicles, machinery, equipment or any other government facilities will not be used directly or indirectly to assist or facilitate any march, rally, procession or similar activity.

The instructions make it clear that no police officer or official will be forced, pressured or provoked to participate in any march, rally, procession or such activity, nor will anyone be subjected to coercion or violence.

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Police officers and personnel have been directed to immediately report to their respective senior officers if they face coercion, inducement, pressure or undue influence from any political leader, public representative or other individual.

All supervisory officers have been instructed to communicate these orders to all officers and personnel and ensure strict compliance within their jurisdictions.

The letter warns that in case of violation of court orders, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned officer or official under the relevant rules and regulations, which may include dismissal from service.