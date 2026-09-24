AND Warns Helium Traders Against Helping Drug Smugglers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) warned on Thursday helium importers and dealers against selling this gas to smugglers, who use balloons to transport drugs.

Relevant investigations revealed multiple instances of traders, who supplied gas to smugglers, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD) statement.

Security teams arrested both the vendors and the traffickers, who were charged by the State Security Court for involving in this illegal practice.

To dodge legal consequences, helium suppliers must document every sale and refuse orders from suspicious buyers to avoid criminal charges, the AND warned.

AND agents, in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army, continue to monitor emerging syndicate tactics like using helium balloons to fly narcotics across the border.

Currently implemented, the AND vowed a zero-tolerance policy for anyone helping smuggle or distributing illicit drugs within Jordan or into neighboring countries.

//Petra// HA